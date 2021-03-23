424,243 Shares in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Purchased by Caxton Corp

Caxton Corp purchased a new position in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 424,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000. Rezolute comprises approximately 3.2% of Caxton Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Caxton Corp owned about 0.05% of Rezolute as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth about $14,533,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183. Rezolute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13).

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

