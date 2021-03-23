$4.55 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report $4.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $8.95 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $18.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $31.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $72.16 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $103.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

MEIP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,861. The company has a market capitalization of $402.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

