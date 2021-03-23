392 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $370.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.43. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

