3,797 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,042. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

