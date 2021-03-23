3,769 Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Bought by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.79. The company had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $301.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 680.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

In other news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

