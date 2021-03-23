361,126 Shares in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMGBU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $13,380,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $8,363,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $7,805,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $7,248,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $5,575,000.

OTCMKTS RMGBU traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 104,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,946. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

