3,572 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.97.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.70. 83,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,376,256. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.00. The firm has a market cap of $648.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

