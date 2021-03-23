3,310 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $283,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $97,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Sysco by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,122.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

