3,041,173 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Purchased by SC Israel Venture V Management L.P.

SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,041,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,544,000. Lemonade comprises approximately 100.0% of SC Israel Venture V Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMND. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,166,572 shares of company stock valued at $177,663,744.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Shares of LMND traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.88. The company had a trading volume of 50,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,109. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

