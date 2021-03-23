$293.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to post sales of $293.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.50 million and the highest is $294.50 million. Ingevity reported sales of $288.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

NGVT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.08. 237,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingevity by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $39,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ingevity by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after buying an additional 132,061 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

