255,000 Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,903,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,058,000.

OTCMKTS KINZU traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,849. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $11.31.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

