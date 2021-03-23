2,528 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

EL stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.29. 8,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.34. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.50, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.32 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

