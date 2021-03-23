2,410 Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $170.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.34 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

