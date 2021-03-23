$203.26 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report sales of $203.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $217.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.90 million. Ameresco posted sales of $212.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,726,000 after purchasing an additional 107,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameresco by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 213,368 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 650,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,005. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

