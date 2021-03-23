20,000 Shares in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Bought by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. 49,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,170. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

