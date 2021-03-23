$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.34 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on OMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

OMI traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 656,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $39.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 890,243 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

