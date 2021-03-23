19,080 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 653,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,771. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.79 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average is $118.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.