17,733 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after buying an additional 307,267 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,849. The company has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

