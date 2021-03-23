16,838 Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Integer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 29.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

