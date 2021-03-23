16,275 Shares in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,546,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In other CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I news, major shareholder Atalan Capital Partners, Lp bought 287,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,367.50.

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

