15,000 Shares in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SC Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of SC Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 139,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SC Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SC Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,050,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of SC Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SC Health by 16.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCPE opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. SC Health Co. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,400 shares of SC Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $36,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,400. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

SC Health Company Profile

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

