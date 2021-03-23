1,245 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of HURN opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -246.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

