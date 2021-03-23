11,966 Shares in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,985,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,119,000 after acquiring an additional 432,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 114,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.