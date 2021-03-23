112,000 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Acquired by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. GoodRx makes up approximately 0.6% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $2,500,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $5,789,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

GDRX stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 97,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,665. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

