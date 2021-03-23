$111.40 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce $111.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.00 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $128.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $448.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.46 million to $470.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $458.70 million, with estimates ranging from $436.80 million to $480.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HALL opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

