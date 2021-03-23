1,026 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

