10,022 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Acquired by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 1.1% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after buying an additional 4,627,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,291,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 858,533 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.50. 24,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,527. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $88.14 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

