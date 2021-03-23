10,000 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Acquired by Precept Management LLC

Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cohu by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cohu by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.33. 450,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

