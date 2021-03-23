-$1.73 EPS Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.39). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.03) to ($5.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

ALNY stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.66. The stock had a trading volume of 400,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,713. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $178.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.