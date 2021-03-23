$1.15 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report $1.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. XOMA reported sales of $800,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $11.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $20.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.70 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $25.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

XOMA traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $35.74. 30,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,957. The firm has a market cap of $401.72 million, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

