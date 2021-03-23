0xcert Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $20,109.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00049223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.08 or 0.00615763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00066895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023381 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

