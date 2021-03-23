-$0.61 EPS Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.92) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $885,197. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

SPRO stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.44. 140,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,325. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.67.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.