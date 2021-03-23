$0.26 EPS Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.28. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

AJX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 11,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

