Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Down 7.1%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.76 and last traded at $43.04. Approximately 22,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 252,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 139,065 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $6,052,108.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,299,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $354,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,203 shares of company stock worth $9,513,092 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

