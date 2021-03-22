Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,740 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,463 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 23.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,160 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $6,052,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,299,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $354,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $46.34 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.