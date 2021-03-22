ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday.

ZTO opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 69,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

