Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Down 5.6%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.03. 161,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 190,108,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zomedica stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 285,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Zomedica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

