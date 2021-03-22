Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lifted by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zoetis by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Zoetis by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,074. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.