Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.99% from the company’s current price.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.47 ($115.85).

FRA ZAL opened at €84.42 ($99.32) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.87. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

