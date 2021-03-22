Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $480.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

