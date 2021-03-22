Zacks Investment Research Lowers Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “
EXN stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.65.
About Excellon Resources
Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.
