Zacks Investment Research Lowers Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

EXN stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXN. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $3,219,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

