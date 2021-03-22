Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post sales of $125.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $104.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $529.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $530.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $572.33 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $582.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million.

VECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,296. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

