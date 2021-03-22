Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $17.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $20,144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,601 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 721,328 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 667,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 399,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

