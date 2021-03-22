Zacks: Brokerages Expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,132,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $1,553,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $240,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

