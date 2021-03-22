Zacks: Brokerages Expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,132,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $1,553,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $240,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.