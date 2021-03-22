Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.36. Inter Parfums reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPAR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

