Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJRD shares. Truist lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

