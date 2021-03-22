Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to report sales of $142.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.80 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $179.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $691.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.20 million to $841.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $701.11 million, with estimates ranging from $587.30 million to $780.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

MESA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,250. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $514.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 3.12.

In other Mesa Air Group news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786 over the last 90 days. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.