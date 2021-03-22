Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $923.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post $923.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $832.92 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $940.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

International Game Technology stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

