Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. First Financial Northwest posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFNW stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. 349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,058. The stock has a market cap of $137.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.