Zacks: Analysts Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.70. Regency Centers reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

REG has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

NASDAQ:REG traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. 2,288,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.